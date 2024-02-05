Westwood Wealth Management Sells 500 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Westwood Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,666,646. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

