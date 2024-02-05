WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Receives $221.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $207.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $210.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day moving average of $189.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $69,374.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,506 shares of company stock worth $8,845,069. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

