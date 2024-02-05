Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) Insider Tom Hinton Purchases 35 Shares

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton acquired 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 433 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £151.55 ($192.66).

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wincanton alerts:

On Friday, January 5th, Tom Hinton acquired 48 shares of Wincanton stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 310 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($189.17).

Wincanton Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:WIN traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 434.50 ($5.52). 374,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,267. The stock has a market capitalization of £541.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,062.20 and a beta of 0.62. Wincanton plc has a 52 week low of GBX 187 ($2.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 442 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 333.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.65.

Wincanton Cuts Dividend

Wincanton Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,190.48%.

(Get Free Report)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.