Wintrust Financial Co. (WTFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Wintrust Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Wintrust Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wintrust Financial to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $93.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.22. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.36.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

