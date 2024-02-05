WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.16

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 131253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $863.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,656,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,073,000 after acquiring an additional 184,167 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,277,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,929,000 after purchasing an additional 128,329 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

