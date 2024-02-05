Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Acquired by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC raised its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,608 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up about 7.6% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.17% of Wix.com worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 169.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $181,031,000 after buying an additional 1,454,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Wix.com by 2,134.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.75. 70,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -751.43 and a beta of 1.32. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

