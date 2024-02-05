Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NYSE WOLF opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.72. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02.

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

