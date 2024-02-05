Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.33.

Get Woodward alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Woodward

Woodward Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $136.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Woodward has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.14.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Woodward

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.