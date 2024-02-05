Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 512,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.21% of Xylem worth $46,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 931,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.