Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $115.42 on Monday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xylem

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.