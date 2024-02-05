Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Financial Review

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Yield10 Bioscience has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Yield10 Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yield10 Bioscience 0 1 2 0 2.67 TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Yield10 Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,425.72%. Given Yield10 Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Yield10 Bioscience is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yield10 Bioscience $450,000.00 6.11 -$13.57 million ($2.48) -0.09 TerrAscend $247.83 million 2.70 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Yield10 Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Profitability

This table compares Yield10 Bioscience and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yield10 Bioscience N/A -888.81% -228.84% TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72%

About Yield10 Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as Metabolix, Inc. and changed its name to Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. in January 2017. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.