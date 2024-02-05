Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $189.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.63. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

