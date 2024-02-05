Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.51.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $244.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.34 and a beta of 0.86. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $246.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,332 shares of company stock valued at $31,166,722. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

