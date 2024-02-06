10,060 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after purchasing an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,262,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,251,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,031,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,104,000 after purchasing an additional 291,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $745,861,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $190.17 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.76. The company has a market cap of $87.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

