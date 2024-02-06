10,620 Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Purchased by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 283,310 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 109.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 339,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 177,132 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 327,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRK. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRK

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.