1,073 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by First Command Advisory Services Inc.

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

