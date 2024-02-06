1,193 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.11.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,507,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,114 shares of company stock worth $47,813,989. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $272.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.01 and a 1 year high of $276.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.28.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

