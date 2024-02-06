23,801 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.