2,722 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. 1,135,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,707. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.