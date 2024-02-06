2,722 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. 1,135,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,707. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.95. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares in the company, valued at $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 over the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

