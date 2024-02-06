27,250 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 31.13, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -148.65%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

