2,774 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Meta Platforms makes up 0.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 126,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,009,000 after acquiring an additional 28,123 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,503,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,051,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,873 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 59,197 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.7% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.33. 10,791,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,461,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $485.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

