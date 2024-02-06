3,800 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 320,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492,382. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

