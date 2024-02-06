4,553 Shares in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Acquired by Payden & Rygel Investment Group

Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group owned 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 235,514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 527,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,776,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. 7,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,145. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $45.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

