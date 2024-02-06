55,160 Shares in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $31,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,981,813. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $757.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $178.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,699,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,699,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,178,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,028,015 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,569 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

