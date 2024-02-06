680 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $503.31. 96,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,542. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

