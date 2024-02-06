7,152 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
Shares of WPC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 561,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,257. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPC
About W. P. Carey
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.