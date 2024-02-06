7,152 Shares in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Acquired by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 720.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 615,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,576,000 after purchasing an additional 540,357 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 78.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 561,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,257. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.51%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

