7,510 Shares in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 434.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 66.7% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.8 %

BATRK opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BATRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlanta Braves from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

