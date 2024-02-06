9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the period.

VIG stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.87. The company had a trading volume of 364,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,975. The stock has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $175.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average of $163.31.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

