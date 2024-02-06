9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,857 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,149. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.66. 1,573,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $506.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.