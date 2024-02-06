9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,794 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Kroger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,492,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,540. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

