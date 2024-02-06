9258 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 643,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

