9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 573,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 11.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 40.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director William G. Barron sold 14,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $340,283.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFBC remained flat at $21.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,185. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

