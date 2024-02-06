9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.57. 139,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.19. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $182.31 and a 12-month high of $277.05.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

