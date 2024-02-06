9258 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,307,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IAGG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. 608,532 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.