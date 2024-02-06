9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.49. The stock had a trading volume of 34,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.96. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.