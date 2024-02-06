9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $77.40. The company had a trading volume of 418,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $72.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

