9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,243,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.83. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $289.29. The stock has a market cap of $275.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,330,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total transaction of $3,168,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,966,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,303,244.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock worth $362,709,825. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

