9258 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

