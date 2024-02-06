9258 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $9,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 463,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $81,000. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

MGV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $111.96. The stock had a trading volume of 38,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.12 and a 12-month high of $112.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

