9258 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $584,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 681,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.96. 3,162,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

