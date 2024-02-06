9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE LMT traded up $6.79 on Tuesday, hitting $428.49. 530,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,800. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $447.61 and a 200 day moving average of $442.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.