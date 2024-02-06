9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 420 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after buying an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,279,000 after buying an additional 134,327 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.47.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.68. 2,816,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $173.13. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

