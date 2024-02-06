AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Acquires 26,427 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.2% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 92,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,708. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

