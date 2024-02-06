AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,072,730,000 after acquiring an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $7.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.97. The company had a trading volume of 40,725,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,771,078. The company has a market cap of $269.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.