AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.03. 749,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,395. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LOW. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

