AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 4.3% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,881,000 after acquiring an additional 184,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 6.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,477,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,910,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ remained flat at $55.98 during trading on Tuesday. 649,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,323,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

