AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.84. 927,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

