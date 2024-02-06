AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 20,941 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.21. 1,468,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day moving average is $248.35.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total transaction of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,857 shares of company stock worth $24,966,149 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

