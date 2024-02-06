AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.9% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.62. 945,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,915. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

