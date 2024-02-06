AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 8,223 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 1,977,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. 1,500,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,899,600. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

